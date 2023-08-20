Trump’s Possible Absence Looms Over Republican Debate

Donald Trump’s strong grassroots support contrasts with ongoing legal issues.

Trump hints at not participating in the debate, citing lead over rivals.

Trump’s absence won’t prevent opponents from discussing his legal challenges.

As the first debate of the 2024 presidential race among Republican contenders approaches, the focus is primarily on Donald Trump, although he has hinted at the possibility of not participating in the event.

The race for the Republican flagbearer through primary elections is set to begin in five months, and Trump remains the strong frontrunner with unwavering grassroots support. However, his comeback bid is overshadowed by several ongoing criminal cases.

Despite his dominance in popularity, the 77-year-old former president has expressed reluctance to share the spotlight with lower-polling rivals in the Milwaukee debate. In a recent social media post, Trump highlighted his significant lead over the runner-up and questioned the necessity of participating in the debate, referencing past instances when prominent figures like Reagan avoided debates.

Reports from the media sources indicated that Trump is considering skipping the Fox News-organized debate in favor of an online interview with Tucker Carlson, a former host of the network. The campaign, however, has not confirmed this intention.

Regardless of Trump’s attendance, opponents are likely to take the opportunity to criticize him during the debate. His legal challenges, including four criminal and three civil trials related to allegations spanning his presidency, will be a prominent topic of discussion.

Fox News host Bret Baier, who will moderate the debate, acknowledged that Trump’s legal issues are shaping the race. All candidates have been fielding questions about the ongoing court proceedings, ensuring that Trump’s presence is felt even if he doesn’t attend.

Seven other candidates have qualified for the debate, including prominent figures like state governors Ron DeSantis and Doug Burgum, former vice president Mike Pence, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, and Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina. Additionally, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie are making strides, posing a challenge to DeSantis’s position in early nominating states.

The upcoming debate holds significance for the Republican race, allowing contenders to present their ideas and address key issues while also navigating the dynamics of Trump’s potential absence and legal concerns.