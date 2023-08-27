TTP a serious threat to neighboring states: UN

The United Nations has said that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is a big danger to the neighboring countries.

A report from the UN says that the TTP, along with other groups linked to the Taliban and al-Qaeda, is giving weapons from NATO to Daesh (IS).

The report tells us that groups like ISIS and the banned TTP now have NATO weapons, stating that this is a big problem for places nearby because these troubled areas are causing a big threat.

Further tells that the outlawed TTP has been attacking in Pakistan for a long time, stating that in July of this year, they attacked a meeting of a group called JUI(F); that sadly killed 40 people.

But a spokesperson from the Taliban government in Afghanistan, named Zabihullah Mujahid, said that these claims are not true. He said that since the Taliban took control, Daesh’s actions in Afghanistan have almost stopped.

The UN report mentioned that NATO weapons were meant for the old Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, but now, these weapons are going to the banned TTP and another group called the East Turkestan Islamic Movement.

After the Taliban became the rulers of Afghanistan, the UN is worried about many weapons being in Afghanistan and nearby countries, the report says.

The report also says that there are about 20 different terrorist groups in Afghanistan, stating that the Taliban’s strict rules, problems with development, and a big humanitarian crisis are all causing problems for the region and nearby places.