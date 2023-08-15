Typhoon Lan causes flood & landslide alerts to be issued in West Japan

Reports from the media indicated that the much-anticipated Typhoon Lan entered the western region of the country in the early hours of Tuesday, leading to the cancellation of over 800 flights and leaving thousands of residents without electricity. As a result, authorities were compelled to release alerts for potential floods and landslides.

Originating in the Pacific Ocean and advancing towards Japan, Typhoon Lan made landfall at the southern tip of Wakayama prefecture, located approximately 400 km (250 miles) southwest of Tokyo.

Following closely behind Typhoon Khanun during Japan’s prominent Obon holiday season, Typhoon Lan unleashed heavy rainfall and strong winds across extensive portions of central and western Japan.

NHK, a prominent Japanese broadcaster, reported that power blackouts affected more than 21,000 households in central Mie prefecture, and thousands more in neighboring prefectures like Osaka.

In anticipation of the projected severe weather conditions, operators of high-speed trains had already scheduled service suspensions impacting the area.

The convenience store chain 7-Eleven also took the precautionary measure of closing down over a hundred of its stores.

Over the forthcoming 24 hours, the central Tokai region, which encompasses Toyota Motor’s headquarters, was predicted to receive around 350 mm (13.8 inches) of precipitation, nearly three times the average rainfall for the month of August.

Due to the Obon holidays, many factories traditionally shut down as urban residents return to their ancestral hometowns.

As of 0000 GMT, Typhoon Lan sustained winds of 150 kph (93 mph) and was moving northwest across Honshu, the main island of Japan.

The forecast indicated that it would reach the Sea of Japan by early Wednesday and then continue its northern trajectory along the sea, as outlined by Japan’s meteorological agency.

