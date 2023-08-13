Advertisement
Ukraine Targets Crimean Bridge in Rocket and Drone Attacks

Ukraine Targets Crimean Bridge in Rocket and Drone Attacks

  • Russia’s Defence Ministry reports no casualties or damage.
  • Russia vows retaliation for what it calls a “terrorist attack.”
  • Bridge, linking Crimea to Russia, repeatedly targeted since 2014 annexation.
Ukrainian forces launched rocket and drone attacks on the Crimean Bridge and other unspecified targets in Crimea on Saturday, but Russia’s Defence Ministry reported no casualties or damage. Russia’s Foreign Ministry termed it a “terrorist attack” and promised retaliation. The bridge, linking Russian-annexed Crimea to Russia, has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian forces since Moscow’s annexation in 2014.

Ukraine attempted to strike the bridge with S-200 rockets, causing a temporary closure of the bridge, but Russian air defence systems intercepted the missiles. The Defence Ministry stated that no harm was done. Russian-installed Crimea governor Sergei Aksyonov confirmed the interception of two rockets near the bridge, emphasizing that the bridge remained intact.

A third unsuccessful rocket attack on the bridge was also reported later. The governor expressed gratitude for the competence of the air defence forces. Social media footage depicted the bridge shrouded in smoke, illustrating the attempted attacks.

Ukraine rarely publicly acknowledges responsibility for such actions but maintains that disrupting Russia’s military infrastructure is essential for its counteroffensive. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the attacks, asserting that they jeopardized innocent lives and civilian structures. She warned of consequences for such “barbaric actions.”

In a separate incident, Russian forces destroyed 20 Ukrainian drones launched into the Crimean Peninsula. The Defence Ministry revealed that 14 drones were eliminated by air defence systems, while electronic warfare suppressed six others. No casualties or damage resulted from the drone attacks.

The skirmishes underscore the ongoing tension between Ukraine and Russia, particularly over Crimea. The attacks on the Crimean Bridge and drone incidents further escalate the situation, with both sides showing determination in their actions and responses.

