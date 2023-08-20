As per Russia, a Ukrainian drone has targeted a railway station in the Kursk region, resulting in five people getting injured.

Another drone reportedly landed in the Rostov region, which shares a border with Ukraine similar to Kursk. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this incident.

Russia also stated that it intercepted a drone on its way to Moscow, which eventually crashed in an uninhabited area.

Accusations of drone attacks within Russia have been on the rise lately.

While specific drone strikes haven’t been claimed by Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously mentioned that attacks on Russian territory are a natural and justifiable course of action.

