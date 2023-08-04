Unexpected arrests as US Navy sailors collude with China

Two US Navy sailors have been taken into custody on charges related to national security and their links to China, raising fresh concerns about potential espionage activities between the two countries.

The first sailor, 22-year-old Jinchao Wei, who served on the USS Essex, was arrested for allegedly conspiring to transmit national defense information to Chinese officials.

According to federal prosecutors, Wei had been in communication with a Chinese government intelligence officer, providing them with photographs and videos of his ship, technical and mechanical manuals, and details about upcoming military exercises involving Marines.

The second sailor, 26-year-old Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao, is facing charges of conspiracy and taking bribes. Zhao is accused of accepting nearly $15,000 in exchange for providing sensitive US military photos and videos to a Chinese intelligence officer.

The disclosed information reportedly included operational plans for a US military exercise in the Indo-Pacific Region and covert recordings of other sensitive data.

US officials expressed deep concern that the actions of these sailors resulted in the exposure of “sensitive military info” in the hands of the People’s Republic of China. As a result, both sailors have been charged under the Espionage Act, a statute rarely employed to prosecute individuals for aiding foreign governments.

During a press conference in San Diego, FBI Special Agent Stacey Moy strongly condemned China’s espionage campaign, emphasizing that Beijing posed a significant, long-term threat to the United States and had ambitious strategic aspirations to become the world’s sole superpower.

Tensions between the US and China have been fraught with various issues, including national security and trade disputes. The US government has repeatedly accused China of espionage and cyberattacks, while China has countered by claiming to face threats from spies.

As of now, the Chinese Embassy in Washington has not responded to these allegations. Nevertheless, with the recent arrests and escalating tensions between the two nations, the international community remains closely attuned to the potential implications these espionage charges may have on global stability and geopolitics.

