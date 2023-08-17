US issues warning on Travis King’s racial slurs

Washington issued a caution regarding statements made by Travis King, who alleged maltreatment and racial discrimination against him within the military on Tuesday.

This followed a release by Pyongyang the previous day that provided some details about their investigation, along with an assurance of efforts towards King’s safe return.

Private Travis King, a US soldier, was apprehended in July after deliberately entering the nuclear-armed country during a border tour.

The 22-year-old soldier was subjected to disciplinary action as he had been under detention for two months in South Korea, and he was subsequently released after facing assault charges.

According to reports, King’s detention stemmed from allegations of striking a South Korean national at a club in September.

North Korea, on Tuesday, issued its first official information since King’s detention. According to North Korean media KCNA, King claimed to have fled due to “racial discrimination” and harboring “ill feelings toward the US Army.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre advised caution when considering the source of King’s purported remarks, emphasizing its significance. When questioned about King’s statements, she remarked, “It doesn’t change anything. We want to make sure that he gets home safely.”

At the State Department, spokesperson Vedant Patel stated that the United States is focused on ensuring King’s safe return. Patel affirmed that bringing Private King home remains a priority, utilizing available channels to achieve this objective.

He also mentioned that there has been no further communication with North Korea following Tuesday’s statement. The US is working through Sweden, which represents Washington’s interests in Pyongyang.

Previously, the US had stated that King willfully crossed the border at the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates North and South Korea without authorization.

According to People, King was released from a South Korean prison on July 10 and returned to the US to face additional actions.

