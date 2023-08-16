US Soldier Defects to North Korea: Allegations of Mistreatment

Advertisement Advertisement Private second class soldier slips away from South Korea, crosses border during a DMZ tourist trip.

King captured by Korean People’s Army, expresses desire for refuge in North Korea or a third country.

United Nations Command engages with North Korea, but US remains uncertain about King’s condition. Advertisement Advertisement

Travis King has reportedly defected to North Korea in an effort to escape what he claims was mistreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army, as revealed by state media on Wednesday. This marks Pyongyang’s first official acknowledgment of King’s presence in the country.

A private second class soldier with a history of disciplinary issues, King was originally scheduled to return to the United States in July. However, he evaded authorities by leaving South Korea’s main airport, joining a tourist group visiting the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), and making a dramatic dash across the border into North Korea.

The United States had previously stated that King had knowingly and without authorization crossed the border at the Joint Security Area within the DMZ that separates North and South Korea. Following an investigation by North Korean officials, King reportedly admitted to his illegal intrusion, confessing that he had sought refuge in North Korea due to his grievances against the US Army’s alleged inhumane treatment and racial discrimination.

Advertisement

Once he crossed into North Korea, King was taken into custody by soldiers of the Korean People’s Army, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the official news agency of North Korea. KCNA further reported that King expressed a desire to either seek refuge in North Korea or in a third country, citing disillusionment with what he described as an unequal American society.

While the United Nations Command, responsible for overseeing the armistice that halted the Korean War, confirmed their engagement with North Korea regarding King’s situation, his exact location and well-being remained uncertain. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had stated that contact had been initiated with North Korean officials but no definitive information had been obtained about King’s condition.

Although KCNA acknowledged King’s defection and his motivations, the report did not disclose specifics about his health, whereabouts, or the North Korean government’s intended course of action. The government’s investigation into the matter continues.

Also Read