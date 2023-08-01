US-Taliban talks stress economics, human rights & anti-drug trafficking

US-Taliban talks: The US State Department stated that US officials engaged in talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban in Qatar for two days on Monday.

During these discussions, Washington expressed its willingness to hold technical talks on economic stability and explore measures to combat narcotics trafficking.

The Taliban officials raised two key issues: first, the lifting of travel and other restrictions on their leaders, and second, the return of Afghan central bank assets that are currently held abroad.

It is important to note that since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021 following the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces after a 20-year conflict, no country has formally recognized their rule.

During the talks, the US side reiterated its concerns about the “deteriorating” state of human rights in Afghanistan. They specifically called on the Taliban to reverse the bans on girls’ secondary education and women’s employment, and also requested the release of detained Americans.

Advertisement

On a positive note, the US side acknowledged improvements in Afghanistan’s financial data, including lower inflation rates and reduced opium poppy cultivation due to a ban imposed in 2022. The US officials expressed their openness to continue the dialogue on counternarcotics efforts.

The talks also touched on economic stabilization issues, with the US side expressing readiness for a technical dialogue on the matter in the near future.

However, it’s worth noting that most Taliban leaders still require permission from the United Nations to travel abroad.

Additionally, Afghanistan’s banking sector has been severely impacted by sanctions since the Taliban’s takeover, as the administration, known as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), seeks to establish an economy less reliant on foreign aid.

A significant amount of Afghan central bank funds, around $7 billion, remain frozen in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York since the Taliban took power.

Only half of these funds are currently accessible through a Swiss-based Afghan Fund. Furthermore, a US-funded audit of the Afghan central bank did not receive the backing of Washington for a complete return of assets from the trust fund.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Crane collapse in India results in 17 fatalities A tragic incident in western India claimed the lives of at least...