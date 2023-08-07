Violence in West Bank: Palestinian Deaths and Settler Attacks

Israeli security forces kill three Palestinians in the West Bank. US condemns killing of a Palestinian by suspected Jewish settlers. Settlers detained after an incident near Burqa village.

Israeli security forces killed three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, claiming they thwarted an attack by a squad from the Jenin refugee camp. Hamas spokesman, Hazem Qassem, vowed retaliation for the deaths.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed the deaths of the three young men during the incident near Arraba in the Jenin area.

The killings are part of a surge in violence in the West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel since 1967.

In a separate incident, US frustration with surging violence in the West Bank was evident when Washington condemned the killing of a Palestinian by suspected Jewish settlers.

The settlers involved in the incident near Burqa village were detained by Israeli police. Palestinians claimed the settlers attacked with rocks, torched cars, and shot a 19-year-old dead, wounding others.

Settlers have been increasingly attacking Palestinian communities, and Palestinians have responded with violence. The West Bank remains a contentious area in the quest for statehood, with stalled negotiations between Palestinians and Israel.

