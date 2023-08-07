Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Violence in West Bank: Palestinian Deaths and Settler Attacks

Violence in West Bank: Palestinian Deaths and Settler Attacks

Articles
Advertisement
Violence in West Bank: Palestinian Deaths and Settler Attacks

Violence in West Bank: Palestinian Deaths and Settler Attacks

Advertisement
  1. Israeli security forces kill three Palestinians in the West Bank.
  2. US condemns killing of a Palestinian by suspected Jewish settlers.
  3. Settlers detained after an incident near Burqa village.
Advertisement

Israeli security forces killed three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, claiming they thwarted an attack by a squad from the Jenin refugee camp. Hamas spokesman, Hazem Qassem, vowed retaliation for the deaths.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed the deaths of the three young men during the incident near Arraba in the Jenin area.

The killings are part of a surge in violence in the West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel since 1967.

In a separate incident, US frustration with surging violence in the West Bank was evident when Washington condemned the killing of a Palestinian by suspected Jewish settlers.

The settlers involved in the incident near Burqa village were detained by Israeli police. Palestinians claimed the settlers attacked with rocks, torched cars, and shot a 19-year-old dead, wounding others.

Settlers have been increasingly attacking Palestinian communities, and Palestinians have responded with violence. The West Bank remains a contentious area in the quest for statehood, with stalled negotiations between Palestinians and Israel.

Advertisement

Also Read

Niger Calm as Coup Ultimatum Expires
Niger Calm as Coup Ultimatum Expires

Coup leaders show no willingness to give in to external pressure. ECOWAS...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story