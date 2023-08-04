Viral icon Uncle Jack celebrates 100th birthday at Los Angeles Zoo

In a heartwarming tribute to a life full of meaning, the beloved social media star known as “Uncle Jack” achieved a remarkable milestone as he reached the age of 100.

Celebrated for his unwavering dedication to wildlife conservation and his vast following on TikTok and Instagram, Uncle Jack’s momentous day was commemorated in grand style at the Los Angeles Zoo.

Surrounded by family, friends, and devoted fans, Jack Van Nordheim, fondly known as Uncle Jack, radiated with happiness as he marked a century of existence at the zoo’s idyllic setting.

The event served as a testament to his incredible influence on millions of people worldwide, all of whom have been inspired by his profound love for nature and wildlife.

Born in Glendale on July 31, 1923, Uncle Jack’s life journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. From his early days of catching snakes and lizards with his grand-nephew, Damon Vonn, during their hiking adventures across Southern California to his rise as an internet sensation, his life story has touched the hearts of countless individuals.

Advertisement

Emily Marrin, the marketing and communications director of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, spoke passionately about Uncle Jack’s impact, saying, “His love for wildlife and nature is truly remarkable. ‘Uncle Jack’ is inspiring so many people here in Los Angeles, in California, and around the world.”

Addressing the gathered crowd, Uncle Jack generously shared some secrets to his long and fulfilling life. He emphasized the importance of staying active, taking long walks, and savoring dark chocolate – all habits that have undoubtedly contributed to his impressive longevity.

Adding to the day’s excitement, it was announced that Uncle Jack and Damon Vonn had collaborated on a book titled “Ask Uncle Jack: 100 Years of Wisdom,” scheduled for release on September 26. The book promises to capture the vast knowledge and experiences that come with a century of life.

Uncle Jack’s powerful message during the celebration deeply resonated with attendees. He urged everyone to embrace nature, cherish its beauty, and show kindness to one another.

In particular, he cautioned against excessive reliance on cellphones, referring to them as “Magic Mirrors” that can cloud the mind.

As the day came to a close, Uncle Jack’s heartfelt words left a lasting impact on everyone present, serving as a reminder that age is no barrier to making a difference and inspiring positive change in the world.

Advertisement

As the sun set on this extraordinary celebration, Uncle Jack’s legacy of wildlife conservation and his message of kindness will continue to echo far beyond the confines of the zoo.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Man dies in fatal car-to-car shooting in Irvine, California In a residential area of Irvine, a tragic car-to-car shooting took place,...