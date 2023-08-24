Wagner Chief Prigozhin Killed in Plane Crash

Advertisement Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group leader, dies in plane crash

Prigozhin, Putin ally, killed in plane crash near Moscow

Plane carrying Wagner Group leader crashes, all 10 on board killed. Advertisement Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, who attempted an unsuccessful rebellion against Russia’s military leadership, has passed away due to a plane crash in the Tver region near Moscow. The Federal Agency for Air Transport has started an investigation into this incident. The event took place on Wednesday evening as a plane owned by Prigozhin was en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg, carrying seven passengers and three crew members, according to reports. Advertisement

The remains of all ten individuals have been located, and an inquiry into the incident has been initiated.

The unfortunate Embraer Legacy airplane caught fire upon impact with the ground and purportedly had a flight duration of under thirty minutes.

A Telegram channel called ‘Grey Zone,’ associated with the Wagner Group, announced the death of Prigozhin, alleging that he was “eliminated due to the actions of Russian betrayers.”

Prigozhin, a prominent supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, had a falling out with Putin after he led a rebellion against the country’s military leadership while heading the Wagner Group.

Advertisement

Legal charges against Prigozhin were dismissed under the condition that he quell the rebellion and leave for Belarus.

During his appearance at the BRICS summit in South Africa through a video link, President Putin did not reference Prigozhin or the plane crash.

Although the Kremlin has yet to confirm Prigozhin’s demise in the plane crash, aviation authorities have stated that he was among the passengers on the aircraft.

Also Read Trump Calls Democrats “Savages” in Taped Interview Trump skipped the debate and released a pre-recorded interview. The debate focused...