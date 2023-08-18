Weekend activity may help your heart health, a new study

Exciting news for those struggling to find time for exercise during the week: A groundbreaking study conducted by Harvard University suggests that concentrating your workout sessions over the weekend might hold the key to a healthier heart.

If the pressure of daily exercise has been weighing you down, this research proposes that condensing your physical activity into one or two days per week could yield significant advantages for your heart health.

The established recommendation of accumulating 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise each week for optimal heart maintenance has been challenged by this study’s intriguing findings.

“Weekend warriors,” individuals who compact their activity into a couple of days, have shown a remarkable 27% reduction in heart attack risk and a notable 38% decrease in heart failure risk. This revelation shakes up the traditional notion of spreading exercise across the entire week.

Dr. Patrick Ellinor, the study’s lead author, expressed his surprise at the outcomes. He acknowledged that the ability to amass exercise over the weekend or within a two-day timeframe was unexpected but could revolutionize the routines of those with busy schedules.

To arrive at these findings, the researchers analyzed data from the UK Biobank, a comprehensive repository containing information from over half a million participants aged 40 to 69.

Leveraging wrist-mounted accelerometers, they meticulously monitored participants’ round-the-clock physical activity.

For those contemplating embracing this “weekend warrior” strategy, experts proffer critical advice. Gradually building up one’s exercise regimen and incorporating appropriate warm-up and cool-down routines to avert injuries is crucial. Guarding against overexertion, which can result in strains, requires attentiveness to your body’s signals.

Keep in mind that it’s not solely the quantity but also the caliber of your activity that holds significance. Low-impact exercises such as swimming and cycling, kinder to joints, can aid in sidestepping injuries.

However, experts emphasize that the pursuit of regular physical activity should persist as a cornerstone for overall fitness upkeep.

