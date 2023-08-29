What Donald Trump planned for 2024?

The former US President, Donald Trump, has been indicted for the fourth time by a Georgia court in a case involving subverting the 2020 election and criminal racketeering.

Trump has made history as the first incumbent or former US president to face criminal charges.

He had previously been indicted three times in various cases, including paying hush money to an adult film star, the January 6, 2020 Capitol riot case, and retaining classified documents after leaving the White House.

As the Republican presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, Trump’s upcoming year promises to be unprecedented.

Election Campaigns: Starting his busy year, the 77-year-old Trump will begin in Iowa, where the Republican Party’s initial presidential nominating contests are scheduled for January 15.

The primary election cycle can extend until June, giving it significant importance in American politics. New Hampshire’s primary, bordering Canada, will likely be held in late January.

Trump, who has been indicted four times in less than half a year, is currently leading opinion polls, with around 53% of potential primary voters indicating their support for him. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is his closest rival at 13%.

Donald Trump’s March Trial: Can Trump maintain his strong lead in the polls while dealing with criminal charges? His election subversion conspiracy trial is set for March 4, 2024—coinciding with “Super Tuesday,” a crucial primary voting day.

Just three weeks later, on March 25, Trump faces another court appearance in New York for alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

Classified Documents Case in May: On May 20, 2024, attention shifts to Florida for another case against Trump, involving mishandling classified documents after leaving office.

A potential fourth trial in 2024 is in the works, with Trump under indictment in Georgia for alleged election result manipulation.

Republican Nomination in July: After a year of intense campaigning, the Republican Party will officially nominate its candidate for the November 2024 presidential election at a mid-July convention in Milwaukee.

This marks the beginning of the final campaign leg, facing off against Democratic incumbent President Joe Biden, who should secure his party’s nomination in August.

Elections in 2024: On November 5, 2024, millions of American voters will cast their ballots to choose the next president.

Could the 2020 election see a rematch between Trump and Biden? The US has never elected a previously indicted president, but Trump’s influence could reshape political traditions once again.

