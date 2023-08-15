What is grand jury in Georgia looking at in relation to Donald Trump?

Former US President Donald Trump is under investigation by a grand jury over his alleged involvement in attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, a state he lost to his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

This investigation was initiated by a 26-member jury following the leak of a phone conversation between Trump and Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on January 2, 2021, during which Trump requested the official to “find 11,870 votes.”

Prosecutors in Georgia are presently presenting their case to the jury, which will subsequently provide their opinion on whether Trump should be indicted.

Key figures associated with Trump, including Rudy Giuliani, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, have been designated as witnesses by the jury.

Should the 77-year-old be indicted, it will mark his fourth indictment. He has already faced 78 criminal charges across three indictments, encompassing allegations such as paying hush money to an adult film star, interfering with and conspiring against the 2020 election outcomes, and retaining classified documents post his White House tenure.

The Republican candidate has consistently denied all accusations, characterizing them as politically motivated attempts to obstruct his competition against Democrat Joe Biden.

Donald Trump held the presidency from 2017 to 2021 and is presently engaged in a campaign for re-election to the White House, leading a diverse field of candidates.

Trump has steadfastly maintained his innocence and labeled the cases against him as a “witch hunt.”

During a Fox News interview on July 19, Trump remarked that the Department of Justice “has become a weapon for Democrats.”

He also criticized Jack Smith, referring to him as a “deranged prosecutor.”

Expressing his perspective on the matter through Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!”

The Georgia case alleges that the former president exerted pressure on legislators, propagated false claims of fraud, and urged them to invalidate the state’s electoral college results.

Furthermore, Trump’s associates reportedly devised an illegitimate method to secure his election, involving fictitious members of the Electoral College casting votes for him in Georgia, rather than for Biden.

The allegations also suggest that Trump’s legal representatives collaborated with a data company to duplicate vital data from election systems in Coffee County, Georgia.

