A wildfire broke out near Mount Teide volcano in Tenerife, Spain.

The fire has forced the evacuation of about 3,800 people.

Firefighters are battling the blaze with 17 aircraft.

The fire, which emerged near Mount Teide volcano, expanded to cover 31 kilometers (19 miles) of dry woodland on both sides of steep valleys. This made it difficult to reach and resulted in smoke and ash spreading across the island.

The fire, which started on Wednesday, has consumed around 2,600 hectares (6,425 acres) of land. Officials referred to it as the most complex fire in the Canary Islands in the past four decades.

Emergency services also highlighted that the fire had moved towards the north, approaching a valley with camping sites. Some villages were evacuated as a precaution, while others were advised to stay indoors, affecting approximately 3,500 more people. Notably, a prison and a migrant reception center were within the confined areas.

To combat the fire, 17 aircraft and a total of 350 firefighters and military personnel were deployed, with additional firefighting planes arriving from the mainland. Access to the island’s mountains, including the popular Mount Teide, has been blocked for safety.

Tenerife’s airports continued to operate as normal. A previous heatwave in the Canary Islands had left the region extremely dry, increasing the risk of wildfires. This summer has already seen firefighters tackling multiple forest fires on various islands within the Canary Islands group.

