Wildfires Prompt Swift Evacuations in Western Canada

Separate blazes threaten metropolitan areas in British Columbia and Northwest Territories.

Millions of acres scorched in a summer of dramatic wildfires across the country.

Kelowna, British Columbia, also under threat with blazes encroaching on the city.

Residents in western Canada are racing to evacuate as wildfires advance on two metropolitan areas, marking a surge in separate blazes that have prompted tens of thousands to flee within a matter of days.

Destructive wildfires have gripped regions like British Columbia and the Northwest Territories, representing the latest in a series of dramatic fire incidents across Canada this summer, scorching millions of acres of land.

Over the course of 48 hours, an estimated 19,000 people were evacuated from Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories, according to Environment Minister Shane Thompson. The city, with around 20,000 residents, stood nearly deserted due to the largest evacuation ever witnessed in the area.

Meanwhile, about 2,000 kilometers to the south in British Columbia, wildfires pressed closer to Kelowna, a city of 150,000 in the Okanagan Valley. Several properties in West Kelowna have already fallen victim to the blazes, including the renowned Lake Okanagan Resort, which had previously hosted high-profile figures like British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

In total, British Columbia reported evacuation orders affecting around 15,000 individuals, shared Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma through Canadian media. Thousands in the region were either ordered to evacuate immediately or instructed to be prepared to leave on short notice. The University of British Columbia’s Okanagan campus was also included in the evacuation orders, with students and staff required to leave without delay.

Firefighters in the Kelowna vicinity found themselves forced to retreat due to the fierce blazes, some even becoming stranded behind fire lines while attempting to rescue local residents. Jason Brolund, the local fire chief, described their heroic efforts in battling the fires and protecting the community.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his condolences for the “terrible loss” caused by the blazes and met with evacuees from Yellowknife as they arrived in Edmonton, Alberta. About 15,000 people left Yellowknife by road, with approximately 3,800 airlifted, while around 1,000 essential staff remained in the city and surrounding areas to establish defenses against the fires.

Water bombers and the Canadian military have been actively involved in firefighting efforts, with aerial water bombers spotted above the city of Yellowknife. The situation remains tense as communities strive to manage and contain the rapidly spreading wildfires.