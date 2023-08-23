Xi Jinping: International rules should not be dictated by ‘strongest muscles’

Advertisement International rules should be written and upheld jointly by all countries, not just the most powerful or vocal ones.

BRICS countries should practice true multilateralism, stick to solidarity and oppose division.

BRICS countries should practice true multilateralism, stick to solidarity and oppose division.

On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed the view that global regulations should not be controlled solely by the most powerful or vocal nations. While not mentioning the US directly, his statement suggested this idea. He also emphasized that BRICS nations should genuinely embrace multilateralism.

“International rules must be written and upheld jointly by all countries based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter rather than dictated by those with strongest muscles or the loudest of voice. BRICS countries should practice true multilateralism, stick to solidarity and oppose division,” he said while addressing the plenary session of the BRICS summit.

“Human history will not end with a particular civilisation or system. BRICS countries need to champion the spirit of inclusiveness and advocate peaceful coexistence and harmony between civilisations. We should respect all modernisation paths that each country chooses on its own and oppose ideological rivalry, systemic confrontation and clash of civilisations,” the Chinese President noted.

Xi went on to say: “We should expand political and security cooperation to uphold peace and tranquility. The Cold War mentality is still haunting our world and the geo-political situation is getting tense. BRICS countries should keep to the direction of peaceful development and consolidate the BRICS strategic partnership.

“We need to make good use of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting, a meeting of high representatives on national security and other mechanism, support each other on our core interests and enhance coordination on major international and regional issues. We need to tender good offices on hotspot issues pushing for political settlement and lowering the temperature,” he added.

During his speech at the plenary session, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed the following sentiment:

“BRICS countries will continue to be supportive of bringing this conflict to an end through dialogue, mediation and negotiation”.

