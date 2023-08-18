Yellowknife, Canada advised to leave as wildfire grows in proximity

Yellowknife, a significant city in Canada’s northern regions, is confronting a serious threat as authorities have mandated the evacuation of its 20,000 residents due to encroaching wildfires.

The fire, situated at a distance of less than 10 miles, presents a looming peril that could potentially encroach upon the outskirts of the city by the upcoming weekend.

This exacerbates the challenges posed by Canada’s wildfire-ravaged summer, with more than 1,000 wildfires ablaze across the nation.

The crisis unfolding in Yellowknife mirrors the larger wildfire emergency sweeping across Canada.

The Northwest Territories are contending with around 230 active fires, contributing to an intense summer for the Northern Hemisphere as a whole.

Shane Thompson, the environment minister of the Northwest Territories, conveyed the seriousness of the situation, remarking that “unfortunately, our wildfire situation has taken another turn for the worse with a fire burning west of Yellowknife now representing a real threat to the city.”

In response, he promptly mandated that residents leave the city by noon on Friday, coordinating commercial and military flights for the evacuation process.

Amidst the enveloping blanket of dense smoke, firefighters are diligently battling the blaze, despite grappling with the challenges posed by robust winds.

This crisis has compelled towns and Indigenous communities to evacuate, and visual depictions shared on social media portray the region cloaked in an eerie orange tint.

The wildfire emergency extends beyond mere isolation; Canada has borne witness to an unprecedented surge in wildfires this year.

A staggering count of over 1,000 active wildfires have ravaged 8,108 square miles, leading to the displacement of numerous individuals and tragically claiming lives.

With Canada’s firefighting resources stretched thin, the evacuation of Yellowknife underscores the utmost urgency of the situation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s commitment to offering aid underscores the priority placed on combating the fires and safeguarding lives.

