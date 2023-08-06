Advertisement
Zuckerberg’s fight preparations anger wife Chan

  • Zuckerberg’s fight preparations anger wife Chan.
  • Zuckerberg decided to create an octagon fighting ring in his garden.
  • Zuckerberg shared a screenshot of his Whatsapp chat.

Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook founder and UFC fan, is gearing up for his much-anticipated MMA fight against tech rival Elon Musk.

In a recent social media post, he shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat with his wife, Priscilla Chan, where it appears that his passion for MMA training might be getting on her nerves.

To intensify his MMA training, Zuckerberg decided to create an octagon fighting ring in his garden, but it seems he may not have sought Priscilla’s approval beforehand. When he asked her about her thoughts on the octagon, she didn’t seem amused by the idea.

Earlier this week, Zuckerberg shared a screenshot of his Whatsapp chat with his wife where, while referring to the octagon, he told her: “It looks awesome.”

He added: “We have plenty of yard space!”

However, without showing the slightest amusement, Chan replied:  “I have been working on that grass for two years.”

After the tech billionaire posted a screenshot on Instagram, he asked his followers through a poll whether he should keep the octagon or save the grass.

Mark Zuckerberg might have a celebrity billionaire showdown with Elon Musk, and he has been preparing by training with UFC stars Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya.

Gilbert Burns, a Brazilian jui-jitsu expert, invited himself to join Zuckerberg’s training session in the garden-turned-octagon, and Zuckerberg showed interest in training with Burns.

On the other hand, Elon Musk has been practicing with retired legend Georges St-Pierre as he gears up for the potential showdown.

As UFC chief Dana White hopes to make the social media giants’ fight a reality, he said: “This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world, bigger than anything that’s ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records.”

Upon being asked about the likeliness of the fight, White added: “Zuckerberg takes this very seriously, man.”

