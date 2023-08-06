Advertisement Zuckerberg’s fight preparations anger wife Chan.





Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook founder and UFC fan, is gearing up for his much-anticipated MMA fight against tech rival Elon Musk.

In a recent social media post, he shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat with his wife, Priscilla Chan, where it appears that his passion for MMA training might be getting on her nerves.

To intensify his MMA training, Zuckerberg decided to create an octagon fighting ring in his garden, but it seems he may not have sought Priscilla’s approval beforehand. When he asked her about her thoughts on the octagon, she didn’t seem amused by the idea.