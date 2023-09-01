1 dies & many left stuck after disaster at Burning Man event

Heavy rains have brought an early end to the festivities at Nevada’s Burning Man event, leaving tens of thousands of attendees stranded in Black Rock City.

Tragically, one person has lost their life, and authorities are launching an investigation to determine the cause of death.

Officials in the area have shut down the road gates in and out of the Black Rock City venue. Despite the challenging conditions, some determined individuals embarked on lengthy treks by foot to reach the nearest road and catch a ride out of the area.

Videos circulating on social media depict “burners” struggling to navigate the wet and muddy site, with some resorting to using trash bags as makeshift boots, while others found themselves stuck in the thick mud.

Due to the devastation caused by the heavy rains, all events at the Burning Man festival had to be canceled. Lawyer Neal Katyal described his harrowing experience of a six-mile hike through heavy and slippery mud at midnight.

He cautioned that these were perilous conditions for solo hikers and that the mud, resembling cement, clung to boots stubbornly.

Festivalgoers were instructed to shelter in place and conserve their food and water supplies as heavy rains began on Friday night, with further downpours anticipated for Sunday. Internet connectivity was either nonexistent or sporadic.

Pershing County Sheriff’s Sergeant Nathan Carmichael explained the challenging conditions, with the mud sticking to people and vehicles, making it extremely difficult to move around. Most RV motorhomes were left stranded.

Organizers advised attendees to “conserve food, water and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space,” given that the “playa,” the large open-air area where the festival takes place, had become impassable.

Despite the adversity, some attendees remained optimistic, choosing to make the best of the situation. They were encouraged to look out for one another and lend a helping hand when needed.

The festival’s climax, the burning of the “Man” structure, was scheduled to proceed on Sunday night, weather permitting, with the event initially set to conclude on Monday.

Organizers emphasized that only four-wheel drive vehicles with all-terrain tires had any hope of mobility. Anything less than that risked getting stuck, potentially impeding the exodus from the event.

In case of necessity, attendees were advised that it was possible to walk to the nearest road, where buses would be provided to transport them to Reno.

Efforts were made to improve communication, with mobile cellphone trailers deployed and wireless internet access opened up for public use. Organizers assured the public that they had conducted drills for situations like this and were fully engaged in ensuring safety.

The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the situation in the desert and urged event attendees to heed the guidance of state and local officials and event organizers. They further noted that the administration was in contact with local authorities.

Last year, the festival contended with extreme heat and strong winds. Established in 1986 in San Francisco, Burning Man strives to be an event that defies categorization, blending elements of counterculture celebration and spiritual retreat.

Each year, the festival culminates with the ceremonial burning of a 40-foot effigy. Since the 1990s, it has been held in the Black Rock Desert, a protected area in northwest Nevada, with a commitment to preserving the environment.

