10 detained as riot breaks out in Sweden amid burning of Holy Quran

A violent disturbance erupted in Sweden following the burning of the Holy Quran, resulting in the arrest of two individuals and the detention of approximately ten others.

The incident occurred during a rally organized by Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika, further intensifying a series of protests that have incited anger across the Middle East.

The events unfolded in a densely populated square in Malmo, predominantly inhabited by immigrants, where the rally had been convened.

Salwan Momika, known for instigating similar contentious gatherings, orchestrated this event, during which a copy of the Holy Quran was deliberately set on fire, eliciting strong reactions from onlookers.

Swedish law enforcement reported, “Spectators expressed their emotions after the organizer burned the religious writings.” They further noted that the atmosphere turned tumultuous, leading to “violent riots” in the early afternoon.

Subsequent to the organizer’s departure, the assembly appeared to disperse, but a group of individuals opted to remain behind.

Authorities took action, resulting in the arrest of approximately ten people for disrupting public order, while two others were detained on suspicion of involvement in the violent riots.

This incident follows a similar desecration of the Holy Quran in Stockholm at the end of July, where Salwan Momika and another individual, Salwan Naja, engaged in actions reminiscent of their past rallies.

These actions triggered diplomatic tensions between Sweden and Middle Eastern nations, resulting in attacks on the Swedish embassy in Baghdad.

The Swedish government, while condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran, has underscored the nation’s commitment to the right to assembly and freedom of expression as safeguarded by the constitution. In the aftermath of these incidents, Sweden has raised its terrorist threat level and fortified border controls.

In response to growing concerns, neighboring Denmark, which has also witnessed public desecration of the Holy Quran, is contemplating a ban on burning the Muslim holy book. Sweden is likewise exploring legal avenues to address this sensitive issue.

These recent events underscore the complex challenge of striking a balance between freedom of expression and the preservation of social harmony in a multicultural society.

Sweden, like many other nations, grapples with finding appropriate strategies to address contentious actions that have the potential to incite violence and international discord.

