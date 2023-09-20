20 killed in fatal bus collision in South Africa.

A tragic incident occurred on Sunday, claiming the lives of approximately 20 mine staff workers employed by De Beers.

The fatal accident took place near a border area of Zimbabwe, and South African authorities are currently investigating the circumstances leading to this devastating crash.

The transport vehicle involved was carrying employees from Venetia Mine, one of the country’s largest mines, according to a transportation official in Limpopo province. The collision occurred when the bus collided with a lorry, as reported by Vongani Chauke.

The accident took place around 1600 GMT, approximately 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the mine, in the village of Musina near the Zimbabwe border.

South Africa boasts a well-developed road network on the African continent but, unfortunately, also possesses one of the poorest road safety records.

Venetia Mine, situated near the borders of Botswana and Zimbabwe, has been under the operation of the De Beers group for over three decades.

It contributes significantly to the country’s annual diamond production, employing more than 4,300 individuals, including a substantial number of local residents.

Initially an open-cast mine, De Beers invested $2 billion in a significant underground project to access diamonds that were less readily available. The group’s objective is to produce four million carats annually.

In July, De Beers announced the commencement of underground diamond production from the new seams located beneath the open-cast mine.

This tragic incident follows a collision in February when a bus and a cash-in-transit van were involved in a head-on collision, resulting in 20 fatalities and 68 individuals sustaining injuries.

The bus had rolled from a bridge on the N1 freeway into a river following the crash. The Limpopo transport department reported that the bus was transporting passengers from Makhado to areas in the Vhembe district of the province.

Police divers were dispatched to confirm that no one was swept away by the river, given the heavy rainfall in the area at the time.

