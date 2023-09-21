200 people died in Nagorno-Karabakh amid anti-terror operations.

The ombudsman for the Karabakh region shared on social media.

Azerbaijan launched its military operation against Armenia.

As Azerbaijan initiated military operations against terrorist factions in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region on Tuesday, a separatist official from the mountainous region reported that more than 200 people had been killed, with over 400 injured, and no clear resolution in sight for the long-standing conflict.

The ombudsman for the Karabakh region shared on social media: “There are at least 200 killed and more than 400 wounded,” and noted that among the casualties, at least 10 were civilians, including five children.

Azerbaijan launched its military operation against Armenia, marking another chapter in the ongoing conflict between the two nations, which had previously escalated into military standoffs in the past few years.

While Azerbaijan has not provided detailed casualty figures, President Ilham Aliyev confirmed that some of its soldiers had been killed and others wounded in the operations.

The decision to launch the military operation came after months of rising tensions and followed an incident in which Baku claimed that six Azerbaijanis were killed by landmine explosions in Karabakh, holding Armenian separatists responsible.

Baku’s defense ministry stated that “localized anti-terrorist measures” had been initiated in the region, employing precision weapons on the front lines and deep within the operations.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been engaged in a protracted conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which erupted into full-scale wars in the 1990s and again in 2020. The region, predominantly inhabited by Armenians, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

Baku cited “systemic shelling” of Azerbaijani positions by Armenian separatists in Karabakh, as well as “continued mining of our territories” and accused Yerevan of building up its troops.

Baku claimed that it had repeatedly warned of violations of a Russian-brokered ceasefire that ended the 2020 war, deeming them a significant threat to regional peace and stability.

Baku’s objectives included suppressing large-scale provocations in Karabakh, disarmament and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from reclaimed territories, and ensuring the safety of civilians returning to those areas.

Earlier, Baku reported that four police officers and two civilians were killed in landmine explosions attributed to “Armenian separatist groups.” Explosions were also reported in the Armenian separatist stronghold of Stepanakert in Karabakh.

Azerbaijan informed Russia and Turkey about its military activities in Karabakh. In 2020, Azerbaijan regained control of parts of Karabakh during a six-week war, with the fighting concluding under a Russian-brokered peace agreement.

A separatist official in Nagorno-Karabakh earlier reported hundreds of casualties following Azerbaijan’s day-long military operation in the breakaway region.

