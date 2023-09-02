2nd Republican debate’s headline-grabbing lack of Donald Trump

Second Republican debate’s headline-grabbing lack of Donald Trump.

Is former President Donald Trump going to participate in the second 2024 Republican presidential debate scheduled for September 27 in California?

His presence at the upcoming debate remains uncertain, as he has a conflicting commitment to address auto workers on the same date.

The event is set to take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute in Simi Valley, California, following last month’s debate in Wisconsin.

It is organized by the Republican National Committee and will be hosted by the Fox Business Network, along with Univision and Rumble, starting at 9 p.m. ET (0100 GMT).

The second debate has implemented stricter qualifying rules, leading to the anticipation of only six participants. Former President Trump has confirmed that he won’t be part of the debate and intends to address autoworkers in Detroit simultaneously.

The six expected candidates to participate in the debate include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, US Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, biotech investor Vivek Ramaswamy, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

A smaller lineup allows candidates more time to engage with each other and present their appeals to voters. Governor Ron DeSantis, facing challenges in his campaign, aims to deliver a standout performance to revitalize his candidacy.

While former President Trump maintains a significant lead in national polls, the focus has shifted to securing the second-place position, with hopes that Trump’s legal issues might create an opening.

Vivek Ramaswamy, known for his assertive style, is expected to face criticism, particularly from Nikki Haley and Mike Pence, who performed well in the previous debate.

Candidates are unlikely to directly target Trump but are more inclined to defend him and direct their criticisms towards President Joe Biden, who is currently under a formal impeachment inquiry in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

The inclusion of Univision as a debate host highlights the importance of Hispanic voters.

Candidates are expected to address economic issues and outline their plans to improve the financial prospects of Latino families, given the rising Republican support among Latinos and a decline in Hispanic support for Biden.

