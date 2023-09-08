Adnan bin Abdul Kareem Ahmed Alkaissie El Farthie, a wrestling icon known to fans as General Adnan, Billy White Wolf, and Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissie, has passed away at the age of 84.

Sgt. Slaughter, a close friend and former wrestling partner, paid tribute to the former tag champion in a tweet issued on Wednesday.

Born in Baghdad, Iraq, Adnan was a former WWF and AWA star. He had a previous stint with the World Wrestling Federation (later known as WWE), where he competed as an amateur wrestler and also played football alongside Saddam Hussein, the future dictator of Iraq.

Many wrestling enthusiasts remember Adnan for his managerial role alongside Slaughter during the early 1990s, a period when Slaughter portrayed an Iraqi sympathizer.

In a 2019 interview with Ken Resnick, the fictional general eventually revealed that his expressions about America at that time reflected his genuine sentiments for the nation, emphasizing that they were not mere showbiz.

Adnan initially arrived in the United States due to his athletic background in Iraq. His journey took him from Houston to Oklahoma, where he engaged in wrestling and football at Oklahoma State University, coming close to making it to the Olympics.

Adnan’s professional wrestling career included portrayals such as Chief Jay Strongbow and Native American Billy White Wolf, during which he clinched the World Wide Wrestling Federation (predecessor to WWF and WWE) Tag Team Championship in 1976.

He later adopted the persona of Sheikh Adnan Al-Kaissie while competing in Verne Gagne’s American Wrestling Association.

Although he never held an AWA championship, Kaissie remained a prominent figure in the wrestling scene throughout the 1980s. In 2021, he was honored with induction into the Thesz-Tragos Hall of Fame.

