ASEAN FMs Meet in Jakarta to Discuss Regional Issues

“Don’t make our ship, ASEAN, become an arena of rivalry that causes damages to each other. Make our ship the foundation to build cooperation and create prosperity, stability and peace, not only for the region but also for the world,” he said.

Over the next three days, leaders from ASEAN member nations are set to deliberate on critical issues that will shape the future of the bloc, both as a community and as an institution. These discussions will encompass measures to expedite decision-making during crises and emergencies, as well as efforts to enhance ASEAN’s capability to address emerging challenges in the region.

The summit, held under Indonesia’s leadership of ASEAN this year, is themed “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth.” Over the past decade, ASEAN has achieved an average annual growth rate of 3.98%, surpassing the global economic growth rate of 2.6%, as per official data.

Established in 1967, ASEAN consists of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.