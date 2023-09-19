Attractions at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom shut down amid bear.

The bear was safely captured by the FWC.

Walt Disney World confirmed its cooperation with the FWC.

Advertisement

The unexpected appearance of a black bear prompted the temporary closure of several attractions at Florida’s Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

The bear, later identified as an adult female, was safely captured by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Details about the bear’s capture location and condition have not been disclosed. However, the FWC plans to relocate the bear to a site in or around the Ocala National Forest, approximately 90 minutes north of Walt Disney World Resort.

The bear was initially spotted on Monday morning, as stated by the FWC, up a tree near Magic Kingdom.

Several areas and rides on the west side of the park were temporarily closed, including sections of Adventureland, Frontierland, and Liberty Square.

Popular attractions like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Haunted Mansion, and Pirates of the Caribbean also temporarily halted operation.

Advertisement

Walt Disney World confirmed its cooperation with the FWC to ensure the safe resolution of the situation. Subsequently, the theme park announced the reopening of Frontierland, Liberty Square, and Adventureland at Magic Kingdom.

Although ride closures are not uncommon due to various reasons, the simultaneous closure of multiple attractions is an unusual occurrence.

Most rides and attractions at Magic Kingdom began reopening by early afternoon, with the exception of the Walt Disney World Railroad.

The incident underscores the increased bear activity during the autumn season as they search for food to prepare for winter hibernation.

FWC spokesperson Lisa Thompson emphasized the importance of allowing bears the space to move naturally.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read 2nd Republican debate’s headline-grabbing lack of Donald Trump Second Republican debate's headline-grabbing lack of Donald Trump. The second debate has...