Azerbaijan denies fear of ethnic cleansing amid panic in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The swift takeover of an enclave in the South Caucasus by Azerbaijan.

Ethnic Armenians are wary of Azerbaijan’s government.

The swift takeover of an enclave in the South Caucasus by Azerbaijan has raised concerns about the fate of the 120,000 ethnic Armenians living there.

As Azerbaijani forces claimed control, anxiety grew among Armenians in the region about what lies ahead. While Azerbaijan has promised food, fuel, and “re-integration,” many fear the potential for forced displacement.

The situation is complicated by a history of conflict in the region, with tens of thousands of lives lost in previous wars. Ethnic Armenians are wary of Azerbaijan’s government, which has been led by one family for 30 years.

Despite Azerbaijan’s assurances, there is a lack of trust among Armenians.

A critical concern is the potential for ethnic cleansing, especially regarding men who have fought against Azerbaijan.

Armenia’s Prime Minister has plans to accommodate thousands of families, but Azerbaijani officials are considering amnesty for some fighters, with exceptions for those accused of war crimes.

International groups like the Red Cross and Russian peacekeepers are seen as potential deterrents to deadly consequences, but there is little faith in their effectiveness among some Armenians.

Azerbaijan is keen to maintain a positive image in the West and denies any plans for forced displacement.

The fate of the ethnic Armenian population in the enclave remains uncertain, and their future will depend on the promises and actions of Azerbaijani authorities and international involvement.

