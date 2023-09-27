Bulgaria Pledges More Support to Ukraine with Weapons

Canadian speaker faces backlash over Nazi praise, PM apologizes
Bulgaria‘s parliament, during a private session, has authorized the allocation of additional military support to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.
The decision received a 141-40 vote in favor, with three abstentions.
The approved aid includes supplying Ukraine with non-functional surface-to-air missiles designed for the Russian S-300 air defense system and small-caliber automatic weapon ammunition that had been discarded by Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry.
Experts in the field have noted that Bulgaria cannot repair these missiles, but Ukraine possesses the necessary facilities to either repair them or utilize them for spare parts.
Admiral Emil Eftimov, the Chief of Defense, assured parliament members that providing this assistance does not compromise Bulgaria’s defensive capabilities.
