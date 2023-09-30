Cairo University Employee Killed in Gender-Based Shooting

Cairo University employee shot dead by former coworker

A female staff member at Cairo University tragically lost her life when she was fatally shot by a former colleague in what Egyptian media is deeming the latest in a series of gender-based killings.

The victim, Nourhan Hussein, reportedly declined a marriage proposal from the assailant.

Later, the suspect was located in a western area of the capital, where he is believed to have taken his own life using the same weapon used in the murder.

In a separate incident that occurred earlier this week in Cairo, another woman was killed by her former fiancé.

According to rights organizations, there were over a thousand reported cases of violence against women in Egypt last year, with three hundred of them resulting in tragic homicides.

