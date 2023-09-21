California leads largest dam removal project to restore natural level.

California is currently undertaking an enormous dam removal project, which is set to be the largest of its kind globally.

The primary objective of this monumental effort is to restore natural habitats and combat the impacts of climate change, with a particular focus on reviving the Klamath River.

This ambitious goal involves the dismantling of a series of significant dams that have acted as barriers to the river’s flow for many decades.

By the same time next year, these massive dams, originally constructed in the 1950s, will be completely removed, allowing the river to flow freely once more.

The Iron Gate Dam, which is the final dam in a series of four, plays a central role in this endeavor. It previously controlled the river’s flow and supplied water to Northern California.

The process of deconstructing one of the dams, Copco2, was relatively swift, taking just a few months, in stark contrast to the lengthy construction of the Iron Gate Dam.

Mark Bransom, CEO of the Klamath River Renewal Corporation, has confirmed that once the dam’s infrastructure is removed, the river will be restored to its natural course. Restoration plans include the use of native vegetation to stabilize the sediments left behind after the reservoir is emptied.

In the face of escalating challenges posed by extreme heat, severe droughts, and catastrophic floods intensified by climate change, a nationwide movement known as “rewilding” seeks to return ecosystems to their natural state, free from significant human intervention. Dams, often built without consideration for the environment, have come under particular scrutiny in this initiative.

Ann Willis, California regional director for American Rivers, a water-focused nonprofit organization, emphasizes that one of the quickest ways to rehabilitate a river is by removing dams. Willis underscores that rivers can begin their healing process as soon as water flows freely.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, responsible for maintaining the National Inventory of Dams, has identified a staggering 76% of existing U.S. dams as having “high hazard potential.”

The Iron Gate Dam, for example, houses toxic algae in its stagnant reservoir, posing risks to water quality and safety.

Tribal activists have played a pivotal role in advocating for the dam’s decommissioning, highlighting the near-extinction of salmon in the Klamath River and its impact on sacred practices of the Karuk, Yurok, and Hoopa tribes.

This ambitious project comes with a price tag of $500 million, funded by taxpayers and PacifiCorps, the local electric power company.

While some homeowners have expressed concerns about declining property values, proponents argue that the cost is justified to restore nature, citing the success of the Elwha Dam Removal project in Washington state.

Looking ahead, advocates hope to replicate the Klamath River’s restoration success in other regions, such as the current federal proposal to breach four dams on the lower Snake River in eastern Washington, with an estimated cost of $33.5 billion.

