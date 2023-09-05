Calvin Echevarria found himself facing an unexpected challenge

Calvin Echevarria, a man who once enjoyed the radiance of a contented family life, a loving daughter, and a fulfilling career, found himself confronted with an unforeseen, life-altering challenge when he lost his sight.

What unfolded afterward became an extraordinary narrative of tenacity and transformation, fueled by Calvin’s unyielding capacity to surmount adversity.

In the year 2005, Calvin’s life soared on an upward trajectory. He relished the simple pleasures of family existence, treasuring the moments of laughter and affection he shared with his daughter.

His professional life mirrored this contentment, with a stable job that not only provided for his family but also kindled his aspirations.

Nonetheless, fate took a sudden and drastic turn, casting Calvin into darkness as he grappled with the harsh reality of his sight slipping away. This abrupt twist left him wrestling with uncertainties about his future and how he would witness his daughter’s growth.

Calvin’s odyssey of adjustment and resilience commenced with his pursuit of independent living skills, as he embarked on the journey of navigating the world without sight.

Yet, he yearned for something more—a chance to make a meaningful contribution through work. It was during this quest that he stumbled upon Lighthouse Works in Orlando, an organization committed to providing employment opportunities for the visually impaired and blind.

Lighthouse Works, born from the evolution of Lighthouse Central Florida, which was established in 1976, had evolved into an entity offering call center and supply chain services. In 2011, they took a pivotal step by actively recruiting visually impaired and blind individuals.

Calvin found his niche within Lighthouse Works’ call center, utilizing a computer system known as JAWS to navigate his work.

With unwavering determination and adaptability, he swiftly honed his skills, achieving proficiency at a remarkable pace. To his customers, his blindness remained concealed, enabling him to execute his job with utmost excellence.

Within this inclusive work environment, Calvin unearthed not only his sense of purpose but also the joy of providing for his family.

What had once been a source of concern had now transformed into a wellspring of pride. Additionally, Calvin’s journey has come full circle, as his daughter also secured employment at Lighthouse Works.

Echevarria derives a profound sense of purpose from his occupation, affording him the means to provide for his family and serve as a mentor to his daughter, who is also gainfully employed at Lighthouse Works.

He treasures the rekindled connection with his daughter, as she once again seeks his guidance.

