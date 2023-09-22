Advertisement

Canada seeks India’s help in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder probe.

Justin Trudeau called on the Indian govt to assist in uncovering the truth.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was fatally shot outside a gurdwara in Surrey, Canada.

In the wake of a diplomatic standoff concerning the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on the Indian government to assist in uncovering the truth of the matter.

The Canadian intelligence agency had implicated India in the incident, causing a strain in bilateral relations.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the leader of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was fatally shot outside a gurdwara in Surrey, Canada in June. Prime Minister Trudeau underscored Indian involvement in the killing during his speech in the House of Commons earlier this week.

As a result of the escalating tension, both New Delhi and Ottawa expelled each other’s senior diplomats. India justified its decision by expressing concerns about Canadian diplomats’ interference in its internal affairs and involvement in anti-state activities.

Trudeau urged the Indian government to collaborate in establishing processes to reveal the truth of the matter and ensure justice and accountability. He made these remarks while attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Trudeau did not provide the evidence supporting his allegations, indicating that such information would be disclosed in court if the case goes to trial.

On Monday, Trudeau had accused Indian agents of playing a role in Nijjar’s murder, prompting a vehement denial from India, which deemed the suggestion absurd.

India also suspended visa processing in Canada, citing security threats that disrupted its officials’ work, and sought a reduction in Canadian diplomatic staff in India.

Trudeau clarified that his government’s intent is not to provoke or cause problems. He emphasized the importance of the rule of law and the protection of Canadians. He sought the Indian government’s assistance to ensure the safety of Canadians.

Trudeau disclosed that he had discussed his concerns with Prime Minister Modi in a direct and candid conversation.

He reaffirmed the independence of the Canadian justice system and its robust processes, emphasizing the need for India to engage with Canada to ascertain the truth of the matter.

