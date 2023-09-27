Funerals held as more than 100 killed in Iraq wedding fire
In a recent development, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has found himself at the center of a heated controversy after issuing an apology related to a shocking incident that occurred during a session attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The controversy stems from a former speaker of the House of Commons chamber praising a Nazi veteran during the session, prompting Trudeau to express his regret, particularly for the distressing predicament this has placed President Zelenskyy in.
The incident has sparked intense debate and raised questions about the implications and consequences of such remarks on international relations. Stay tuned for more updates on this unfolding story.
“This was a mistake that has deeply embarrassed parliament and Canada,” Trudeau told reporters. “All of us who were in this House on Friday regret deeply having stood and clapped even though we did so unaware of the context.”
