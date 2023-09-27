Canadian speaker faces backlash over Nazi praise, PM apologizes

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau apologizes for praising Nazi veteran incident.

The incident occurred during a session with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

Advertisement Controversy sparks debates on international relations impact.

In a recent development, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has found himself at the center of a heated controversy after issuing an apology related to a shocking incident that occurred during a session attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The controversy stems from a former speaker of the House of Commons chamber praising a Nazi veteran during the session, prompting Trudeau to express his regret, particularly for the distressing predicament this has placed President Zelenskyy in.

The incident has sparked intense debate and raised questions about the implications and consequences of such remarks on international relations. Stay tuned for more updates on this unfolding story.