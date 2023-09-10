Climate Activists Block Dutch Motorway Over Fossil Fuel Subsidies

Police used water cannons, and activists plan to keep blocking until subsidies end.

Protesters had umbrellas and waterproof gear.

They want to speed up the shift to renewable energy by addressing subsidies.

Climate change activists staged a prominent demonstration in The Hague on Saturday, obstructing a major motorway in protest against Dutch subsidies for fossil fuels. The Extinction Rebellion group, known for their high-profile actions, drew several thousand demonstrators to this event.

In response to the activists’ blockade, the police used water cannon to disperse some of the protesters. The Extinction Rebellion group has threatened a sustained blockade of the motorway, pledging to continue their actions daily until fossil fuel subsidies are eliminated.

Many of the protesters came well-prepared, with umbrellas, bathing suits, or waterproof coats to shield themselves from the police water cannons. The city resonated with the sounds of horns, whistles, and police sirens as protesters took to the streets in various vehicles.

One protester, Katrien Joosten, a 46-year-old architect, voiced her concerns about the subsidies, stating, “A lot of money is being invested in the wrong place. Those using the most fossil fuels at the moment are the ones getting the most subsidies. This is slowing down the transition (to renewable energy).” She was joined by her 13-year-old son, whom she hesitated to expose to potential arrest during the demonstration.

Police unions had issued a warning on Friday, emphasizing the significant financial burden imposed by policing such demonstrations, given the disruption caused to traffic on a major entry route to The Hague.

According to the activists, the Dutch government allocates approximately 37.5 billion euros ($40.2 billion) annually in subsidies to the fossil fuel industry.

