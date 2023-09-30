Countdown to Chaos: US Government Shutdown Looms

The fourth shutdown in a decade threatens the U.S. as Congress misses the funding deadline.

Most government employees face unpaid furloughs, affecting their livelihoods.

The United States faces the imminent threat of yet another government shutdown as Congress is set to miss the midnight Saturday deadline to secure funding for federal agencies.

This marks the fourth shutdown in the past decade, with potential widespread impacts on air travel, national parks, and even marriage license issuance.

The shutdown will result in most government employees being furloughed without pay, and critical nutrition programs will come to a halt.

The deadlock stems from a faction of hard-right lawmakers in the House of Representatives, where Republicans hold a narrow majority.

In contrast, Democrats control the Senate by a single seat. Bipartisan support is necessary in both chambers before reaching President Joe Biden’s desk to pass spending bills and keep the government operational.

However, the rebel faction of right-wing legislators, buoyed by vocal support from former President Donald Trump, has disrupted negotiations in the House. They are demanding substantial spending cuts, including an end to U.S. funding for the war in Ukraine.

These hard-liners have thwarted Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s attempts to guide necessary legislation through the House. While McCarthy could seek Democratic votes to pass a spending bill, doing so could trigger an attempt by the rebel faction to remove him from his leadership position.

Furthermore, McCarthy has refused to consider a short-term funding bill making progress in the Senate, which includes $6 billion for Ukraine and $6 billion for disaster relief. This bill represents a last-ditch effort to prevent a prolonged shutdown and enjoys strong bipartisan support in the Senate.

Recently, House Republicans’ short-term funding proposal, featuring stringent border policies favored by the hardliners, failed to pass, with up to 21 party members opposing it. In a closed-door meeting, McCarthy emphasized that Republicans must choose between the House and Senate bills to avert blame for a shutdown. He is also exploring options, including a two-week stopgap funding measure that might exclude support for Ukraine.

However, the rebel lawmakers remain steadfast, insisting on a long-term spending bill that addresses their priorities.