Deadly attack leaves scores dead in Khartoum market

A devastating incident unfolded in Sudan’s capital, claiming the lives of at least 35 people when a densely populated market was struck by what Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) referred to as “explosive weapons.” MSF, a medical charity, described the scene as “carnage” and reported that over 60 individuals were wounded in the attack.

Local volunteers recounted that a military aircraft had bombarded the Qouro market in southern Khartoum on a fateful Sunday. The ongoing conflict between rival military factions since April has plunged Sudan into turmoil.

MSF’s emergency coordinator, Marie Burton, conveyed the grim reality, stating that Khartoum had been embroiled in warfare for nearly six months.

She further remarked on the shocking and overwhelming impact of the recent tragedy that befell the city. The MSF attributed the devastation to “explosive weapons” striking the market, while also noting that air strikes and shelling persisted, perpetuating another day of unimaginable suffering and loss of life.

Their mission now centers on saving the lives of survivors whose bodies have been horrifically maimed by the explosion.

The conflict in Sudan escalated into civil war in April following a rift between army chief Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

This ongoing strife has displaced around five million people from their homes and led to the tragic loss of thousands of lives. The cities of Khartoum and the western region of Darfur have borne the brunt of this conflict, with the RSF exerting control over much of Khartoum and its neighboring areas, including Omdurman and Bahri.

In their quest to regain control of the cities, the military has resorted to repeated air strikes, resulting in further civilian casualties. Approximately one week ago, an air strike claimed the lives of at least 20 people, including two children, according to activists.

Efforts to mediate an end to the conflict have been undertaken by the United States, Saudi Arabia, and other nations, but these attempts have yet to yield success.

Several ceasefires have been declared to provide respite for civilians caught in the crossfire, but regrettably, these ceasefires have been repeatedly violated.

