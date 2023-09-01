Advertisement
Deadly Fire Claims 74 Lives in Johannesburg Building
  • Tragic fire in Johannesburg kills 74, including 12 children.
  • Illegal housing in a repurposed five-story building.
  • 61 others injured in one of the deadliest recent fires globally.
A devastating fire engulfed a five-story building repurposed for unlawful housing in central Johannesburg, resulting in a tragic loss of 74 lives, including 12 children, as confirmed by South African authorities on Thursday.

In one of the most lethal fires globally in recent times, an additional 61 individuals sustained injuries and received medical treatment in the aftermath of the blaze. The bodies of the victims were found clustered near a locked security gate that prevented their escape from the fire, according to an official statement.

Thembalethu Mpahlaza, the head of forensic services in Johannesburg’s Gauteng province, disclosed that a total of 74 bodies were recovered from the scene. Among them were 24 females, 40 males, and 10 individuals whose remains were so extensively burned that their identities couldn’t be determined.

The tragic incident also claimed the lives of 12 children, a fact highlighted by Mpahlaza during a press conference addressing the catastrophe. The building, owned by the municipality and situated in a disadvantaged and crime-prone locality, had been converted into illegal living quarters after being abandoned.

A significant number of occupants were foreigners, with the building’s conversion into housing contributing to a challenging living situation, explained a resident. Survivor Kenny Bupe, who found himself caught in the fire while visiting a friend, expressed his gratitude for surviving and recounted the chaotic attempts to escape through a locked fire escape gate.

Witnesses recounted heart-wrenching scenes of parents resorting to desperate measures, including throwing their babies out of windows in an effort to save them from the flames. Observers described brave individuals catching the babies and setting up mattresses to ensure their safety.

Following the fire’s containment, rescue teams meticulously searched the building floor by floor, while firefighters worked to extinguish lingering hotspots. This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of unsafe and unlawful housing practices.

