Deadly Shooting in Western Australia, Police Investigating

A fatal shooting occurred at a grain silo in Kellerberrin on Thursday morning.

The suspect is a 25-year-old volunteer ambulance officer in Kellerberrin.

The police have located the suspect in a rural area outside Kellerberrin and are attempting to negotiate a peaceful resolution.

In Western Australia (WA), there has been a shooting incident in a small town east of Perth, the state capital. Here’s a paraphrased summary of the situation:

On Thursday, the WA Police issued an alert following a fatal shooting at a grain silo in Kellerberrin, a town in the Wheatbelt region of Western Australia, located approximately 205 km east of Perth. The police have located the suspected shooter in a rural area outside Kellerberrin and are attempting to negotiate a peaceful resolution.

The incident occurred at around 8.40 a.m. when emergency services received reports of a firearm incident at the grain silo. The perpetrator reportedly discharged a firearm at the scene before fleeing in a vehicle. A man was found injured and was transported to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

At approximately 10.45 a.m., the police issued an “active shooter alert,” warning the public that the suspect was on foot in the Kellerberrin and Bencubbin areas, believed to be armed and wearing camouflage clothing. Residents in the area were urged to stay indoors and avoid any unnecessary travel.

Local reports indicate that the 25-year-old suspect is a volunteer ambulance officer in Kellerberrin, known for providing medical services to the community and receiving a community service award on Australia Day in 2021.

