Dispute on puppy sale causes shooting that left 3 dead in Florida.

In Florida, a shooting incident unfolded during a dog sale in an apartment, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including a three-year-old child, and injuring another adult from the group.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief JD Stronko revealed to reporters that a group of five people, including the child, had gone to a luxury apartment complex around 10 pm on Saturday to meet with others regarding the sale of a dog.

“An argument erupted, leading to gunfire. The three victims were fatally shot, and a third adult from the group sustained injuries,” stated the assistant chief.

Local media reports indicated that after the shooting, two men were seen fleeing the scene.

Stronko mentioned that the two adults killed and the wounded individual were all in their 20s, but he did not disclose their names. Further details about the wounded person’s condition were not provided.

This incident occurred roughly a month after a shooting incident in Jacksonville, Florida, where three individuals, including a woman, were fatally shot by an armed suspect who entered a Dollar General store and opened fire with an AR-style rifle before taking his own life.

Sheriff TK Waters had previously informed reporters that the shooter, a white male in his early 20s, was equipped with a tactical vest and armed with an AR-style rifle and a handgun when he started shooting inside the store.

“He targeted a certain group of people, and that’s Black people. That’s what he said he wanted to kill, and that’s very clear,” the sheriff stated.

“There were two male victims and one female victim,” according to the sheriff.

The sheriff further revealed that “manifestos discovered by the gunman’s family shortly before the attack detail the shooter’s disgusting ideology of hate.”

Mass shootings have regrettably become a common occurrence in the United States, primarily due to easy access to firearms in most states and a higher number of guns than citizens in the country.

