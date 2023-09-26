Donald Trump asks execution of top US general for treasonous act

Donald Trump asks for execution of top US general for treasonous act.

Trump had no intentions of attacking the country in response.

The phone call was explicitly authorized by Trump administration officials.

Former US President Donald Trump criticized Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in a social media post last Friday for a phone call made after the January 6 Capitol insurrection and suggested that the top US military official should face execution.

Milley stated in September 2021 that the purpose of the phone call was to reassure China that Trump had no intentions of attacking the country in response.

He emphasized that his task at the time was to de-escalate tensions and convey presidential orders and intent to China, emphasizing that the US had no plans to attack.

Furthermore, The Atlantic reported that the phone call was explicitly authorized by Trump-administration officials.

Trump’s post on Truth Social last Friday expressed outrage, suggesting that in the past, such an act would have warranted the death penalty and could have led to a war between China and the United States.

Adding to the criticism, far-right Republican Paul Gosar accused Milley of being responsible for the delayed deployment of the National Guard on January 6, using derogatory language and making baseless accusations in his email newsletter.

Milley’s staff monitors discussions about him in media outlets. This practice, criticized by some personalities, underscores Milley’s significant role in military politics.

Throughout his career, Milley demonstrated political acumen and navigated Trump’s demands with discretion.

Despite maintaining an apolitical stance, he worked with members of both parties to fulfill his duties in the inherently political environment of Washington.

During Trump’s final term, Milley faced criticism from GOP lawmakers and Trump allies who accused him of promoting a “woke” military and undermining civilian control.

Milley has rejected these claims, asserting that the military is not “woke” and emphasizing the need for accurate information in discussions about the military’s culture and priorities.

