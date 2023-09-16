Donald Trump faces speech limits in election-related case.

Smith’s request was made through a court filing submitted on Friday.

Tanya Chutkan has set a deadline of September 25 for Donald Trump’s legal team.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has called on a judge to impose restrictions on former President Donald Trump’s public statements regarding a Washington, D.C. court case related to his efforts to challenge the 2020 election results.

Smith’s office has accused Trump of a history of making inflammatory public statements targeting individuals or institutions perceived as obstacles to his objectives.

Prosecutors from Jack Smith’s team are seeking “narrow” limitations on Trump’s statements outside of the courtroom to safeguard potential jurors from potential threats and harassment that may arise from Trump’s disparaging and inflammatory comments.

The proposed restrictions aim to prevent Trump from making comments regarding the identity, testimony, or credibility of potential witnesses.

Prosecutors also want to limit comments that could be interpreted as disparaging, inflammatory, or intimidating toward parties involved in the case, such as witnesses, attorneys, court staff, or potential jurors.

Donald Trump, the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is facing four felony charges related to allegations of attempting to undermine the 2020 election results, and he has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Judge Tanya Chutkan has set a deadline of September 25 for Donald Trump’s legal team to respond to the government’s request.

Earlier in the week, Trump filed a motion requesting Chutkan’s recusal from the case, citing her previous statements about defendants in other January 6 cases as evidence of bias.

Chutkan had previously cautioned Donald Trump against making statements that could threaten witnesses or influence the jury pool. As part of his release conditions, Trump had agreed not to issue threats towards individuals involved in the case.

The federal trial in Washington is scheduled for March 4, a day before “Super Tuesday,” which is a critical date in the Republican presidential race. Trump currently leads his rivals in opinion polls by a significant margin.

