Drug lord El Chapo’s wife Emma Coronel to be released soon.

Emma Coronel, the wife of the incarcerated Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, is scheduled for release in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

She was apprehended in 2021 on drug trafficking charges, as stated by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

The 34-year-old, who was born in the U.S., received a three-year prison sentence in 2021 after pleading guilty to three counts related to her involvement with the Sinaloa drug cartel.

These included conspiracy to launder money, distribute illegal drugs, and engage in financial transactions.

She also confessed to acting as a courier between Guzman, the cartel’s leader, and other members while he was incarcerated in Mexico’s Altiplano prison following his 2014 arrest.

The judge presiding over her case noted Coronel’s swift acceptance of responsibility and her agreement to forfeit nearly $1.5 million in proceeds from her illegal activities to the U.S. government. This led to a reduction in her original three-year sentence.

The Bureau of Prisons, without providing additional details, announced on its website that Coronel would be released on Wednesday from a low-security confinement facility in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Guzman is serving a life sentence in the U.S. after being extradited there in 2017. This followed two daring escapes from Mexican maximum-security prisons, including one involving the construction of a mile-long tunnel from his cell.

As of now, Coronel’s legal representatives have not responded to requests for comments. It remains unclear whether she may face charges for drug trafficking or other offenses within Mexico.

Additionally, Coronel was placed under an additional two years of supervised release. She shares two daughters with Guzman, having met him as a young beauty queen and marrying him in 2007 at the age of 18.

