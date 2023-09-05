Expected weapons talk with Vladimir Putin & Kim Jong Un: US

As tensions between North Korea and the United States, along with its regional allies, continue to escalate, marked by both sides conducting military exercises to prevent the outbreak of war, Washington announced on Monday that Kim Jong Un is anticipated to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin with the aim of “advancing arms negotiations.”

A spokesperson for the National Security Council, Adrienne Watson, conveyed to the media that, “As we have previously cautioned publicly, arms negotiations between Russia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) are actively progressing.”

Watson went on to explain, “We possess information indicating that Kim Jong Un anticipates the continuation of these discussions, including engaging in diplomatic dialogue with Russia at the leadership level.”

Earlier, the White House had asserted that Russia was engaged in covert, ongoing discussions with North Korea to procure various munitions and supplies for Moscow’s involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.

John Kirby, another spokesperson for the NSC, had previously disclosed that, despite its denials, North Korea had supplied infantry rockets and missiles to Russia in the previous year for use by the privately controlled Wagner military group.

On Monday, Watson emphasized that the United States has urged North Korea to “halt its arms negotiations with Russia and adhere to the public commitments that Pyongyang has made, pledging not to provide or sell arms to Russia.”

She further stated, “Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled to North Korea last month in an attempt to secure additional munitions for the conflict.”

During the meeting last month, Defence Minister Shoigu remarked, “For Russia, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is an important partner, with which we share a common border and a rich history of cooperation.”

Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu became the first senior defence official from Russia to visit North Korea.

Kim hosted a reception and luncheon for Shoigu during which he expressed solidarity with the people and military of Russia.

Shoigu lauded the North Korean military as the most formidable in the world, and the two leaders discussed matters related to strategic security and defense collaboration, as reported by KCNA.

In another meeting, Minister Shoigu read a “cordial letter” from Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which Putin expressed gratitude to North Korea for its support during the “special military operation” in Ukraine.

According to reports, officials indicate that Kim Jong Un, who rarely ventures outside his country, is likely to make a trip to Vladivostok, a city on Russia’s Pacific coast not far from North Korea, later this month to meet with President Putin.

