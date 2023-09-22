Advertisement

Farmingdale High School student bus crashes on I-84.

At least one fatality and 45 injuries in an accident.

Authorities in the area have temporarily closed the westbound lanes.

Authorities responded to reports of a bus overturning on I-84 in Wawayanda, Orange County, New York, resulting in at least one fatality and 45 injuries.

The passengers on board were Farmingdale High School students who were en route to a band camp in Pennsylvania when the tragic incident occurred on the westbound lane.

Officials have confirmed that five of the injured individuals are in critical condition, all of them being minors. They have been transported to the Westchester County Medical Center and Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill for medical treatment.

As a result of the accident, authorities in the area have temporarily closed the westbound lanes at exit 15 for the purposes of the investigation. The New York State Police have estimated that the highway will remain closed for several hours.

State officials have assured that all the children who were on the bus have been located and accounted for. Efforts are underway to safely remove the crashed bus from the scene.

The group of students from Farmingdale High School was traveling in a caravan of six buses. Following the accident, the passengers on the other buses were scheduled to take a break at a community college and receive support from counselors before proceeding to Long Island.

Governor Kathy Hochul expressed her gratitude for the swift response of first responders, which undoubtedly saved lives, and pledged ongoing support for their efforts. She also conveyed her heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this tragic situation.

The Farmingdale High School faculty members and other students were deeply shocked and concerned upon hearing about the accident. Donna Baltch, a teacher at Howitt Middle School, shared her relief that her niece on one of the other buses was safe and emphasized the terrifying nature of the incident.

She expressed sympathy for the teachers and chaperones who were on the ill-fated bus and hoped for their well-being.

