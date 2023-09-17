Fatal Ukrainian strike near Russian border

Restart of grain shipments via temporary corridor.

Ships leaving Ukrainian ports for African and Asian markets.

Wheat shipments to Egypt and Israel.

The regional governor of Kursk, Roman Starovoit, reported a tragic incident in a Russian village near the Ukraine border. He revealed that the village of Plekhovo had been subjected to a bombardment from Ukraine, resulting in the death of a 30-year-old man due to injuries caused by shell shrapnel. The strike also caused damage to several houses in the village, which is situated just a few kilometers from the border.

In recent months, there have been several instances of strikes originating from Ukrainian territory targeting areas within Russia. This incident underscores the ongoing tensions in the region.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that two cargo vessels were en route to Ukrainian ports on Saturday. These ships marked the first to utilize a temporary corridor, facilitating access to Black Sea ports and enabling the loading of grain destined for African and Asian markets. Ukraine had introduced a “humanitarian corridor” in the Black Sea to free ships trapped in its ports since the commencement of the conflict in February 2022. This move aimed to bypass a de facto blockade imposed after Russia abandoned an agreement allowing Kyiv to export grain.

Five vessels have already departed from the port of Odesa, navigating through the corridor along the western Black Sea coast near Romania and Bulgaria. Ukraine, being a prominent global food producer and exporter, has plans to use this corridor for its food exports as well. The bulk carriers “Resilient Africa” and “Aroyat” were in transit through the Black Sea to reach Ukrainian ports, where they would load nearly 20,000 tons of wheat destined for Africa and Asia.

Ukraine’s Agriculture Ministry communicated through the Telegram messaging app that the wheat shipments would be headed to Egypt and Israel. While the UN was not directly involved in these vessel movements, a UN official welcomed efforts to restore normal trade, especially for essential food commodities that contribute to global food market stability.

These loadings signify Ukraine’s determination to reopen shipping routes at a time when Russia is attempting to reimpose its de facto blockade, following the abandonment of the grain deal in July. Moscow has been launching frequent drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian grain export facilities in the Black Sea region. The initial Black Sea grain agreement had been brokered by the UN and Turkey in July 2022 to address a global food crisis exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Notably, both Ukraine and Russia are among the world’s leading grain exporters, further highlighting the significance of this development in the ongoing regional conflict. Recent days have also witnessed Ukraine launching sea-based drone and missile attacks on Russia’s Black Sea naval fleet in the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

