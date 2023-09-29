Flash Floods Force State of Emergency in New York

NYC Mayor Eric Adams declares a state of emergency due to heavy rainfall.

Possibility of up to 8 inches of rain by day’s end.

Widespread transportation disruptions in the tri-state area. Advertisement

New York City’s Mayor, Eric Adams, has declared a state of emergency and issued a warning for residents to exercise extreme caution as the city grapples with heavy rainfall.

Adams also mentioned the possibility of receiving up to eight inches of rain by the end of the day, further intensifying the situation.

The tri-state area is currently experiencing significant transportation disruptions due to the ongoing downpour.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has reported widespread impacts on several subway lines and the Metro North commuter train service.

To provide more details on the subway situation:

Advertisement