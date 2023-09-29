Advertisement
Flash Floods Force State of Emergency in New York

Articles
Flash Floods Force State of Emergency in New York

  • NYC Mayor Eric Adams declares a state of emergency due to heavy rainfall.
  • Possibility of up to 8 inches of rain by day’s end.
  • Widespread transportation disruptions in the tri-state area.
New York City’s Mayor, Eric Adams, has declared a state of emergency and issued a warning for residents to exercise extreme caution as the city grapples with heavy rainfall.

Adams also mentioned the possibility of receiving up to eight inches of rain by the end of the day, further intensifying the situation.

The tri-state area is currently experiencing significant transportation disruptions due to the ongoing downpour.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has reported widespread impacts on several subway lines and the Metro North commuter train service.

To provide more details on the subway situation:

  1. Four subway lines have been completely suspended, with no service available.
  2. Additionally, 12 other subway lines have been partially suspended, causing disruptions on these major routes that serve millions of commuters across the five boroughs.
  3. Furthermore, eight additional subway lines are experiencing significant delays, compounding the transportation challenges faced by residents in the area.
“Please make sure you have plans and are prepared to move to higher grounds,” he says.

“Ultimately, you are your first line of defense for yourselves and your loved ones.”

New York City authorities have provided an update on the current situation, confirming that there have been no reported fatalities or severe injuries today.

They have successfully conducted six rescues from flooded basements during the ongoing situation.

It’s worth noting that schools in the area remain open, and authorities have assured the public that students are in a safe and secure environment.

