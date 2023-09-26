Fleet commander Admiral Viktor Sokolov killed in missile attack

Fleet commander Admiral Viktor Sokolov was killed in a missile attack.

The attack would be a significant blow to Russia’s presence in Crimea.

Ukraine has escalated its attacks in the Black Sea region.

Ukrainian special forces have made a claim that they successfully killed a senior Russian admiral, Admiral Viktor Sokolov, in Crimea along with 33 other officers during a missile attack on the command center of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol port last week.

However, Moscow has not yet confirmed or denied this report. The attack would be a significant blow to Russia’s presence in Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Sevastopol has been a crucial base for Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, and the loss of a senior naval leader would be a major setback for Moscow.

Ukraine’s special forces made the announcement, stating that 34 officers, including the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, had been killed, and another 105 were wounded. They also claimed that the headquarters building could not be restored.

The Russian defense ministry initially reported one serviceman killed and later revised it to one serviceman missing after the strike. They also stated that five missiles were intercepted by air defenses.

Ukraine has escalated its attacks in the Black Sea region and on the Crimean Peninsula, using missiles in addition to assault drones. Kyiv has expressed its belief that destroying the Russian Black Sea Fleet could hasten the end of the war.

In response to the increased Ukrainian attacks, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol held a meeting to improve defense and attack warning systems, indicating the seriousness of the situation and the need to prepare for evolving threats, particularly from unmanned vehicles.

