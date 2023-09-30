Flying Scotsman Gets Safety Check-Up After Minor Crash

M53 Tragedy: School Coach Driver Stephen Shrimpton Identified
Following a low-speed collision with the Royal Scotsman train at Aviemore railway station in the Highlands, safety assessments will be conducted on the Flying Scotsman locomotive.
As a result of this incident, two individuals received medical treatment and were hospitalized.
The renowned locomotive, originally slated to operate passenger journeys throughout the weekend, was preemptively taken out of service pending a comprehensive safety examination scheduled for Monday.
Strathspey Steam Railway said: “The Flying Scotsman locomotive will not haul any trains this weekend.
“We ask for your understanding in what has been a difficult situation as we attempt to recover the position safely with third parties.”
After the collision, a man and a woman were transported to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, where they received medical attention for minor injuries before being discharged.
Several individuals were evaluated at the scene but did not necessitate medical treatment.
Belmond, the excursion operator, described the incident as a “shunting incident” that occurred during the coupling of the Flying Scotsman with the Royal Scotsman carriages owned by the company. At the time of the incident, the carriages were stationary on the Strathspey Railway line.
A Belmond spokesman said: “All passengers on board at the time of the incident are safe and have been offered alternative travel arrangements.”
A full investigation is underway, and engineers are on-site to conduct detailed damage assessments.
“Our thanks to the crew and emergency services for their swift reactions and prioritizing the safety and well-being of our passengers.”
Police Scotland has stated that investigations to determine the complete circumstances of the crash are currently ongoing. British Transport Police have also confirmed their collaboration with Police Scotland in this matter.
The recently restored Flying Scotsman was unveiled last year as part of a series of events commemorating its centenary.
This 97-tonne locomotive, originally manufactured in Doncaster in 1923, is presently under the ownership of the National Railway Museum in York.
Notably, it was the first steam locomotive in the UK to officially achieve a speed of 100mph and also made history as the first service to run non-stop from London to Edinburgh.
Although the National Railway Museum owns and operates the locomotive, it is maintained by Riley & Son (E) Ltd, located in Heywood, Greater Manchester. As part of its centenary celebrations, the locomotive is making appearances at various railway stations across the UK and has spent time at the National Railway Museum.
