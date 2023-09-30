Flying Scotsman Gets Safety Check-Up After Minor Crash

Flying Scotsman under safety assessment after Aviemore collision.

Two were hospitalized, others assessed; termed "shunting incident" by Belmond.

Passengers are safe with alternative travel options.

Following a low-speed collision with the Royal Scotsman train at Aviemore railway station in the Highlands, safety assessments will be conducted on the Flying Scotsman locomotive.

As a result of this incident, two individuals received medical treatment and were hospitalized.

The renowned locomotive, originally slated to operate passenger journeys throughout the weekend, was preemptively taken out of service pending a comprehensive safety examination scheduled for Monday.

Strathspey Steam Railway said: “The Flying Scotsman locomotive will not haul any trains this weekend.